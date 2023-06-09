Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.01. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $418.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.