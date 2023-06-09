Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,758. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

