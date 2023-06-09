Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAGGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.58) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 687.50 ($8.55).

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:PAG opened at GBX 557 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 503.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 534.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,301.59%.

Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group

In other news, insider Graeme Yorston purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £3,523 ($4,379.66). Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

