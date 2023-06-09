Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in General Mills by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 836,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

