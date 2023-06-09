Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

ABBV stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $138.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,647. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $244.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

