Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.8% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $365,000.
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. 1,457,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,387,264. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
