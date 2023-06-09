Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 111,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $564.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.