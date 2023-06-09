Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.21. 2,195,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.65. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

