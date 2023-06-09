Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.3% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.53. The stock had a trading volume of 436,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,614. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.