Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 289,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after buying an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,732,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,072.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 462,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 423,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after buying an additional 54,572 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,879 shares. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

