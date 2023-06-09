Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

