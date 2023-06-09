Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $378.46.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $355.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.32 and a 200-day moving average of $321.97. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.