Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.26. The stock had a trading volume of 375,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

