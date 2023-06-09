Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 1,813 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.44. 114,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,893. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

