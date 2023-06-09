Pathstone Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.90. The company had a trading volume of 286,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,805. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

