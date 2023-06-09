Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 910,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,651. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

