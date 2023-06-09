Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,471. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.