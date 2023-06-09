Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.51. The stock had a trading volume of 555,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.