Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 348,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,924. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

