Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,025 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,998. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.