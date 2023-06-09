Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,025 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,998. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.82.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.