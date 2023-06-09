Pax Dollar Market Cap Hits $1.00 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $18.23 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007827 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

