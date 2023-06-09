Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.02. 509,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

