PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. 276,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,039. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

