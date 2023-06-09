PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,508,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 158,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 106,165 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 88,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,780,000.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.15. 11,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,558. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
