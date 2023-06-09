PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,508,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 158,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 106,165 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 88,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,780,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.15. 11,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,558. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.