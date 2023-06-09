PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VOO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.20. 1,613,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.93. The stock has a market cap of $299.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

