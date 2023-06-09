PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.27. The stock had a trading volume of 364,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average is $124.54. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $147.09.

