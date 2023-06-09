PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,095 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. 1,280 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a global, actively-managed fund of funds holding both equity and fixed income products with an aim for capital appreciation and current income. PSMB was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

