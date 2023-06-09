PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

QGRO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,950. The stock has a market cap of $389.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

