PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,834 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,405,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 387,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after buying an additional 48,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWJ traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,610. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $95.76 and a 52-week high of $127.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.