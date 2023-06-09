PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Simon Property Group makes up 0.9% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $109.97. 400,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.