Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP John P. Babcock Sells 6,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGC opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 184.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 21.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PGC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Featured Stories

