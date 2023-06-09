Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP John P. Babcock Sells 6,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of PGC opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 4.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on PGC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.
