Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.18. 43,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

