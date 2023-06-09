Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $413,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of WDS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,957. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms have commented on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.