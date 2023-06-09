Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 7,627 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SK Telecom by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth about $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Price Performance

SKM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 71,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SK Telecom

SKM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.