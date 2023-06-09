Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,451,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $547,396,000 after buying an additional 259,493 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $9,139,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.66. 20,147,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,196,594. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.