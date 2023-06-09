Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,451,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $547,396,000 after buying an additional 259,493 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $9,139,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.66. 20,147,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,196,594. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

