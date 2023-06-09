Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,551,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 86.26% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,502 shares of company stock worth $3,675,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

