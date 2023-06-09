Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383,469 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,446,000 after buying an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,369,000 after buying an additional 1,179,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after buying an additional 497,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.64. 1,331,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,836. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

