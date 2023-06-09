Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. 34,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $105.86.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.