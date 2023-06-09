Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,950 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.00. 258,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $496.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

