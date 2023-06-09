Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 86,159 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 86,159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,207,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,600,000 after purchasing an additional 433,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BTZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 178,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,606. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

