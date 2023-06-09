Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 92,187 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,187 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $133,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.96.

HD stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.81 and a 200 day moving average of $305.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

