Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 418.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.80. 645,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,714. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,269. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

