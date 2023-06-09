Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078,478 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj accounts for approximately 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nokia Oyj worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,627,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,206,215. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.