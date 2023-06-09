Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 899,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,103,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,054. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.