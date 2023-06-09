Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $152.34. The company had a trading volume of 241,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,866. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

