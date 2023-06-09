Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $152.34. The company had a trading volume of 241,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,866. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group
In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
