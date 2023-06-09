PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s 10th Largest Position

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.38 and its 200 day moving average is $180.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

