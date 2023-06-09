Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 57,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 716,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Perimeter Solutions Company Profile
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
