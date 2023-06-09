Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 57,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 716,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

