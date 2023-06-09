Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.26. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.42-1.47 EPS.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $92.19 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

