Piper Sandler Boosts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $95.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of DAR opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $85.23.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

