Piper Sandler Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.07.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $130.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 526.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

